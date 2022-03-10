Recap & Highlights: Robertson 51, Crownpoint 37

The PIT - The first Final Four game of the 2022 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament had the top-seed Robertson Cardinals come out with a 51-37 victory. The Crownpoint Eagles kept things close behind the stellar play of wing Erin Etsitty who finished with 12 point and 5 rebounds on the day. After Crownpoint made things close early in the second quarter trailing by only five points, 29-24, the Robertson Cardinals came out in the second half using a full-court pressure to extend the lead. The Cardinals led by top 3A prospect Jayden Jenkins (23 points/14 rebounds) move into the state championship to play the winner between 2-seed Tohatchi and 3-seed Santa Fe Indian.