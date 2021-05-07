NMPreps - Recap: Volcano Vista survives a 4th-quarter scare, heads to title game

In a game that saw nineteen made 3-pointers, Volcano Vista survived a 4th quarter scare to win 56-44. Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates were lights out combining for nine 3-pointers in the 1st half for a 39-25 halftime lead. It was a quiet 3rd quarter as both teams were extremely patient and never got into any sort of rhythm. The 4th quarter heated up when CeCe Barela made three 3-pointers, all from a long distance, cutting the Hawks' lead to just 4 points. The last three minutes saw the Hawks regain control with Bates scoring 8 points to seal the win.

It was a great run for the Eagles who battled Covid related issues within their school. They strung together big wins over La Cueva last week to win the District Championship. Volcano Vista heads into a State Championship rematch with the Hobbs Eagles. The Eagles defeated Los Lunas earlier in the evening in Hobbs. It will be a battle of the unbeaten Saturday at The Pit. Game time has yet to be determined.

#2 Volcano Vista (56)

Jaelyn Bates (2022) 27 points, seven 3's

Natalia Chavez (2022) 14 points four 3's

Taejhuan Hill (2020) 6 points#6

Eldorado (44)

CeCe Barela (2021) 18 points, five 3's

Andrea Ellis 9 points, two 3's

