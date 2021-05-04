NMPreps - Recaps: Espanola Valley Sundevils Roll, Eldorado Upsets

By: Devin Marquez

Espanola Valley used an 18-2 run late in the fourth to help them capture a 62-40 quarterfinal win Tuesday afternoon. Espanola Valley never trailed in this one and began the game on a 10-0 run. However, Kirtland Central's Cameron Crawford (2021) had eight first quarter points to help the Broncos cut the deficit down to five going into the second quarter. After a back and forth second quarter, the Sundevils would maintain a slight 30-25 lead going into halftime.

Both teams came into the second half with a defensive mindset. Neither team scored a basket in the first three minutes of the half. The Sundevils used a late third quarter surge capped off by back-to-back threes from Anthony Law (2022) and Garrett May (2022) to bring a ten point, 44-34 lead into the final period of play. In the fourth quarter, the Broncos forced multiple turnovers and turned defense into offense with two Crawford buckets off two steals and the score was 44-38. Then on the following possession, Kirtland Central's leading scorer, Crawford, picked up his fifth foul and was done for the night. After that, the Sundevils took over, hitting threes, drawing fouls, and forcing turnovers and went on an 18-2 run to close out the night and take home a win. Espanola Valley was led by Anthony Law (2022) with 23 points and Garrett May (2022) who had 16. The Broncos were led by Cameron Crawford (2021) who had 20 points and Satchel Hogue (2023) and Elijah Jenks (2022) who each had five.

#4 Espanola Valley moves on to face the winner of #1 Del Norte and #8 Highland in the state semifinals Thursday.

