 NMPreps - Recaps: Espanola Valley Sundevils Roll, Eldorado Upsets
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 22:32:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recaps: Espanola Valley Sundevils Roll, Eldorado Upsets

Matt Abney & Devin Marquez
NMPreps Hoops

NMPreps.com's contributors Matt 'Coach' Abney and Devin Marquez took in a few games on Tuesday night. The New Mexico High School State Basketball Tournament. #nmpreps

Boys: No. 4 Espanola Valley 62, No. 5 Kirtland Central 40

By: Devin Marquez

Espanola Valley used an 18-2 run late in the fourth to help them capture a 62-40 quarterfinal win Tuesday afternoon. Espanola Valley never trailed in this one and began the game on a 10-0 run. However, Kirtland Central's Cameron Crawford (2021) had eight first quarter points to help the Broncos cut the deficit down to five going into the second quarter. After a back and forth second quarter, the Sundevils would maintain a slight 30-25 lead going into halftime.

Both teams came into the second half with a defensive mindset. Neither team scored a basket in the first three minutes of the half. The Sundevils used a late third quarter surge capped off by back-to-back threes from Anthony Law (2022) and Garrett May (2022) to bring a ten point, 44-34 lead into the final period of play. In the fourth quarter, the Broncos forced multiple turnovers and turned defense into offense with two Crawford buckets off two steals and the score was 44-38. Then on the following possession, Kirtland Central's leading scorer, Crawford, picked up his fifth foul and was done for the night. After that, the Sundevils took over, hitting threes, drawing fouls, and forcing turnovers and went on an 18-2 run to close out the night and take home a win. Espanola Valley was led by Anthony Law (2022) with 23 points and Garrett May (2022) who had 16. The Broncos were led by Cameron Crawford (2021) who had 20 points and Satchel Hogue (2023) and Elijah Jenks (2022) who each had five.

#4 Espanola Valley moves on to face the winner of #1 Del Norte and #8 Highland in the state semifinals Thursday.

5A Girls: No. 6 Eldorado 47, No. 3 Centennial 44

By Matt Abney

It was a great game at The Nest as it came down to a missed 3-point attempt by the Hawka' Larissa Laborin. The visiting Eagles got off to a hot start, leading 13-5 at the end of the 1st quarter. CeCe Barela scored 11 of her game-high 26 points in the 1st quarter. Centennial outscored the Eagles 12-9 in the 2nd quarter to make it 22-17 at the half. Centennial's Laborin had a huge game with a double-double. She kept the Hawks within striking distance with 11 second-half points. Kelsey Frost scored a quick six-points mid-fourth quarter to draw the Hawks within two points, but the Hawks would never take the lead. In the end, it was too much Barela as she had a great game from the perimeter making five 3-pointers on the night.

#6 Eldorado 47

CeCe Barela (2021) 26 points including five 3-pointers

Ella Dion (2022) 7 points 1 3-pointer

Haley Valencia (2021) 6 points

#3 Centennial 44

Larissa Laborin (2022) 18 points and 12 Rebounds

Aspen Salazar (2023) 11 points

Kelsey Frost (2021) 8 points

Centennial finishes the season 12-1. Eldorado advances to the semi-finals against the No. 2 Volcano Vista. Continue Here.

4A Girls: No. 2 Espanola Valley 62, No. 7 St. Pius X 36

By: Devin Marquez

Espanola Valley played a complete game and took down #7 St Pius X 62-36 Tuesday evening in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. Anita Deaguero (2021) was the star of the night for the Sundevils, hitting four threes and finishing with 16 points. Jordan Torres (2022) was close behind with 13. Espanola Valley came out with a smart defensive plan and kept St. Pius out of the paint. Deaguero and Torres started the game red hot from three and combined for five threes in the first half to help the Sundevils take a 27-15 lead into halftime.

Kiana Duran and Cameron Conners (2022) came alive and combined for 16 points in the second half. Duran finished with eight points on the night. Alyssa Maes (2024) had an aggresive second half for the Sartans and had seven second half points. The Sundevils took a comfortable 44-25 lead into the final period of play and held St. Pius X at bay the rest of the way. Maria Kalb (2021) led the Sartans with eleven points and Alyssa Maes (2024) had nine.

#2 Espanola Valley moves on to host #6 Kirtland Central in the state semifinals on Thursday. Continue here

