NMPreps.com's continued coverage of all college recruiting news in New Mexico. #nmpreps

Updates & News

The No. 2 prospect in the state of New Mexico high school football, Sam Carrell (Albuquerque, NM/Sandia HS) has decided to decommits from Baylor (Big12). Carrell was on track to enroll early at Baylor but has now garnered new interest across the recruiting board. Continue on