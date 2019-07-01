Recruiting: New Mexico High School Football Summer Notebook
NMPreps.com's list of players that have received offers to play college football.
Follow along as we update each profile and track where the class of 2020 (and 2021) will play college football.
Recruiting: Class of 2020
|PLAYER
|HIGH SCHOOL
|OFFERS
|
Austin Erickson
|
Manzano High School
|
Brett Money
|
Alamogordo High School
|
Connor O'Toole
|
La Cueva High School
|
Diego Pavia
|
Volcano Vista High School
|
Dominic Camacho
|
La Cueva High School
|
Jermiah Lucero
|
Clovis High School
|
Joey Burke
|
Eldorado High School
|
Keith Alvarado
|
Eldorado High School
|
Philip Blidi
|
Portales High School
|
Tre Watson
|
Cleveland High School
|
Zion Hall
|
Manzano High School