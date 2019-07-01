News More News
Recruiting: New Mexico High School Football Summer Notebook

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
NMPreps.com's list of players that have received offers to play college football.

Follow along as we update each profile and track where the class of 2020 (and 2021) will play college football.

Recruiting: Class of 2020
PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL OFFERS

Austin Erickson

Manzano High School

Brett Money

Alamogordo High School

Connor O'Toole

La Cueva High School

Diego Pavia

Volcano Vista High School

Dominic Camacho

La Cueva High School

Jermiah Lucero

Clovis High School

Joey Burke

Eldorado High School

Keith Alvarado

Eldorado High School

Philip Blidi

Portales High School

Tre Watson

Cleveland High School

Zion Hall

Manzano High School

Rivals Profiles

