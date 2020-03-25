News More News
Recruiting News: New Mexico High School Football

Tyler Kiehne Los Lunas Football
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of players that have received offers to play college football.

New Mexico High School Football Recruiting

2021 Class

Chance Harris

Clovis High School

Offers: New Mexico

Follow: Harris Recruiting News

Ja'Shon Lowery

La Cueva High School

Offers: Eastern New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands

Follow: Lowery Recruiting News

Luke Wysong

Cleveland High School

Offers: New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico

Follow: Wysong Recruiting News

Tre Watson

Cleveland High School

Offers: New Mexico State, Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Follow: Watson Recruiting News

Trey Ortega

Cleveland High School

Offers: Occidental College

Follow: Ortega Recruiting News

Tyler Kiehne

Los Lunas High School

Offers: New Mexico, Toledo, Wisconsin, Washington State, California, Arizona, Utah

Follow: Kiehne Recruiting News

