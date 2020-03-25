Recruiting News: New Mexico High School Football
NMPreps.com's list of players that have received offers to play college football.
New Mexico High School Football Recruiting
2021 Class
Chance Harris
Clovis High School
Offers: New Mexico
Follow: Harris Recruiting News
Ja'Shon Lowery
La Cueva High School
Offers: Eastern New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands
Follow: Lowery Recruiting News
Luke Wysong
Cleveland High School
Offers: New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico
Follow: Wysong Recruiting News
Tre Watson
Cleveland High School
Offers: New Mexico State, Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Follow: Watson Recruiting News
Trey Ortega
Cleveland High School
Offers: Occidental College
Follow: Ortega Recruiting News
Tyler Kiehne
Los Lunas High School
Offers: New Mexico, Toledo, Wisconsin, Washington State, California, Arizona, Utah
Follow: Kiehne Recruiting News