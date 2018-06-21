New Mexico's top prospect from the 2019 class has made his decision.

Statement from Miterko on his decision to pick Oklahoma State.

"Oklahoma State has the perfect mix of a great football program and is very strong in academics. Also it’s location puts it only 9 hours from home and Stillwater is a nice town that I really felt like I could thrive".

We also asked Miterko about the recrutiing process.

"The process was great and overwhelming at times but I was very thankful for all the opportunities I had".

Miterko will play for the Carlsbad Cavemen who are coming off a 4-6 season and missing the playoffs in 2017. The program is looking like it could be one of the most improved this season.

Miterko stated, "The caveman are looking strong, we have a lot of guys coming back and we have some real talent on the field and I’m excited to see what we can do".

