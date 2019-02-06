Recruiting Updates: Miterko to OSU, ENMU Owns NM, and More
NMPreps.com's list of New Mexico High School football prospects with offers and commitments as of February 6th.
Related: Recruiting News & Updates - Class of 2019 | 2018-2016 Lists
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news