Robertson Reclaims 3A Crown, Overpowers St. Michael’s in Heated Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – THE PIT – In one of New Mexico’s fiercest high school rivalries, the Robertson Cardinals and St. Michael’s Horsemen met once again on the biggest stage at The Pit for the Class 3A state championship. The animosity between these District 2-3A foes runs deep, and Saturday’s title game only added another chapter to their storied history.

Led by interim head coach Adam Bustos, the second-seeded Cardinals came in determined to reclaim the blue trophy after falling short in 2023 and 2024. On the other side, first-year St. Michael’s head coach Dakota Montoya had his top-seeded Horsemen riding high into the final. But from the opening tip, it was Robertson that took control, setting the tone with a dominant first quarter and never surrendering the lead in a 58-46 victory to secure the program’s second state championship in four years winning it in 2022.

Robertson stormed out of the gate, capitalizing on early defensive stops and knocking down outside shots to race to a 12-2 lead. St. Michael’s, meanwhile, struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 1-of-9 (11.1%) in the opening quarter. Though the Cardinals weren’t much sharper overall, their ability to hit from beyond the arc—going 4-of-11—allowed them to establish an early advantage. Guard Jesse James Gonzales led the charge, tallying 11 first-half points while George Smith added six.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter, as the Horsemen finally found their rhythm. Shooting a scorching 53% from the field in the period, St. Michael’s clawed back into the game with a 20-point outburst. The backcourt duo of Kamal Stith and Sabiani Rios-Guevara provided a much-needed spark, each contributing six points by halftime. Meanwhile, Robertson’s shooting cooled significantly, particularly from the perimeter, as they went just 1-of-9 from three-point range. At the break, the Cardinals still held the lead, but their cushion had shrunk to 27-22.

The third quarter was a gritty, back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to fully seize momentum. Robertson slightly extended its lead, outscoring St. Michael’s 12-11 in the period, but the game remained within striking distance for the Horsemen. However, just as St. Michael’s had overcome a slow start in the first half, another offensive drought proved to be their downfall in the final quarter.

Trailing 39-33 entering the fourth, the Horsemen suddenly went ice cold. They failed to score a single point until a free throw at the 3:24 mark, allowing Robertson to stretch its lead to 49-34—its largest margin of the game. Though St. Michael’s made one final push, cutting the deficit to 50-40, the Cardinals never allowed them to get any closer. Robertson’s experience and composure in the closing moments secured the championship, bringing redemption after consecutive runner-up finishes in the previous two seasons.

Jesse James Gonzales delivered a masterful performance for the Cardinals, finishing with 24 points and six assists to lead all scorers. Smith provided a steady presence with 13 points, while Brian Lucero added 10. Inside, Robertson controlled the glass with Nathan Gonzales and Nathaniel Gonzales combining for 17 rebounds, ensuring the Cardinals never lost control of the paint.

For St. Michael’s, sophomore standout Ryan Hunt posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, showing promise for the program’s future. Stith chipped in 10 points, and junior wing Dillan McCoy added nine. The Horsemen focused their attack inside, scoring 38 of their 46 points in the paint, but ultimately, their outside struggles and fourth-quarter scoring drought proved too costly.

With the win, Robertson celebrates its second Class 3A state championship in four years, finally getting back on top after back-to-back heartbreaks. For Bustos, who took over as interim head coach just a month ago, it was a remarkable conclusion to a roller-coaster season. The rivalry between these two powerhouses remains as fierce as ever, but on this day, it was Robertson who left The Pit victorious, hoisting the blue trophy once more.

