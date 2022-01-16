Saturday Recap in New Mexico High School Basketball

1. Continued Teeter-Totter: One night a team appears to be top ten team. Another night they lose to a team near the bottom of the rankings. Taos winning the Hope Christian invite should find themselves back in the top-10. Wins over Pecos, St. Pius X, Artesia, and Hope Christian this week. At full strength they are solid.

2. Find Their Seat at the Table: Hobbs lost earlier this week to the undefeated and number one ranked Las Cruces Bulldawgs but they earned quality wins over Los Lunas and Cleveland. Last night they beat Cleveland 94-81 at home. Jalen Goar and Aaron Mora both with over 20-points. The Eagles now in the 3-7 range when looking at the state tournament.

3. Flexing: Tularosa moved to 12-2 on the season with their 45-31 win over defending state champ Rehoboth Christian (10-2). This was for the Santa Rosa tournament championship. The win improves the Wildcats win streak to 6-games. We don't have stats for Saturday nights championship but on Friday night Travis Henderson led the Wildcats with 27 points.

Join the Conversation: Continue Here