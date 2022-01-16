Saturday Recap in New Mexico High School Basketball
New Mexico high school basketball review from Saturday, January 15th. #nmpreps
SATURDAY'S THREE POINTER
1. Continued Teeter-Totter: One night a team appears to be top ten team. Another night they lose to a team near the bottom of the rankings. Taos winning the Hope Christian invite should find themselves back in the top-10. Wins over Pecos, St. Pius X, Artesia, and Hope Christian this week. At full strength they are solid.
2. Find Their Seat at the Table: Hobbs lost earlier this week to the undefeated and number one ranked Las Cruces Bulldawgs but they earned quality wins over Los Lunas and Cleveland. Last night they beat Cleveland 94-81 at home. Jalen Goar and Aaron Mora both with over 20-points. The Eagles now in the 3-7 range when looking at the state tournament.
3. Flexing: Tularosa moved to 12-2 on the season with their 45-31 win over defending state champ Rehoboth Christian (10-2). This was for the Santa Rosa tournament championship. The win improves the Wildcats win streak to 6-games. We don't have stats for Saturday nights championship but on Friday night Travis Henderson led the Wildcats with 27 points.
Scoreboard
Artesia 76, West Las Vegas 58 - F
ATATC 50, Questa 49 - F
Capitan 44, Ruidoso 42 - F
Chinle (AZ) 70, Gallup 39 - F
Clayton 53, Dora 52 - F
Clovis Christian 74, Logan 58 - F
Eunice 41, Cloudcroft 38 - F
Hobbs 94, Cleveland 81 - F
Mayfield 65, Cibola 60 - F
Mora 40, Gateway Christian 35 - F
Piedra Vista 66, Aztec 34 - F
Roy/Mosquero 64, Hondo Valley 27 - F
Santa Fe Prep 55, Tucumcari 45 - F
Socorro 78, Reserve 34 - F St. Pius X 47, Bloomfield 28 - F
Taos 51, Hope Christian 38 - F
Tularosa 45, Rehoboth Christian 31 - F
Volcano Vista 84, Eldorado 59 - F