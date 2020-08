NMPreps - Schedule Breakdown: Best & Worst Case for Lovington Wildcats

NMPreps.com's schedule breakdown for each team in New Mexico for the 2020 season played in the spring of 2021. #nmpreps

WEEK TO WEEK BREAKDOWN

Week 1: March 5th

vs. Eunice High School

Type: Favorite, Underdog, or Coin Flip

Best Case Scenario: Click Here

Worst Case Scenario: Click Here

Too Early Line: Click Here

Prediction: Click Here

2020 PREDICTIONS

2020 (in 2021) Predictions

Best Case Scenario: Click Here

Worst Case Scenario: Click Here

NMPreps Prediction: Click Here

Over/Under: 3.5. Vote now in the poll.