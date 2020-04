NMPreps.com's list of the top-25 players to watch in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2020/2021 season.

Natalia Chavez, 2022 (Volcano Vista High School): She has size (5-10 guard), range, and a motor that puts her in the early conversation next season. Chavez averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assist per game guiding the Hawks to a 26-3 record.

