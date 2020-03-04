Upset Alert: (10) Gallup at (7) Silver. This will likely be the most likely pick in the field as Gallup is considered one of the top-3 teams in the classification. We can see both sides of the argument though as the Silver Lady Colts won 61-37 the day after Christmas at the Las Cruces tournament. The Lady Colts bring a strong denial defense but haven't seen much a test in 2020 and Gallup appears to be clicking at the right time this March and McBroom (head coach of Gallup) is one of the best in 4A.