State 2020: 5A Quarterfinals. Recaps, Stats & Highlights
NMPreps.com's recap of the 2020 New Mexico high school state basketball tournament. #nmpreps
No. 3 Volcano Vista 58, No. 6 Centennial 40
RECAP: Volcano Vista had a great 1st half and led by 15 points at the break. Centennial outscored VV by 5 points in the 3rd quarter to close the gap. VV closed out the game with an 18 point 4th quarter to win 58-40.
Volcano Vista's zone defense gave Centennial trouble all game. The games stars did not disappoint. Volcano Vista's duo of Jaelynn Bates (2022) and Natalie Chavez (2020) were outstanding. Bates finished with 21 points and Chavez finished 16. Centennial's duo of Jessica Rios (2020) and Larissa Laborin (2020) were solid as well. Laborin finished with a double-double (15 and 10 rebounds). Rios finished with 14 points.
Volcano Vista Stats:
FG - 20-45 44%
3-pt - 4-19 21%
FT - 14-20 70%
Jaelynn Bates: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists
Natalia Chavez: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Giannah Aragon: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Centennial Stats:
FG - 12-46 26%
3-pt - 0-11 0%
FT - 16-25 64%
Larissa Laborin: 15 points, 10 rebounds
Jessicas Rios: 14 points, 6 rebounds
NEXT: Volcano Vista advances to the semi-finals and will play the winner of the Piedra Vista/Farmington game.
