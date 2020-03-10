RECAP: Volcano Vista had a great 1st half and led by 15 points at the break. Centennial outscored VV by 5 points in the 3rd quarter to close the gap. VV closed out the game with an 18 point 4th quarter to win 58-40.

Volcano Vista's zone defense gave Centennial trouble all game. The games stars did not disappoint. Volcano Vista's duo of Jaelynn Bates (2022) and Natalie Chavez (2020) were outstanding. Bates finished with 21 points and Chavez finished 16. Centennial's duo of Jessica Rios (2020) and Larissa Laborin (2020) were solid as well. Laborin finished with a double-double (15 and 10 rebounds). Rios finished with 14 points.

Volcano Vista Stats:

FG - 20-45 44%

3-pt - 4-19 21%

FT - 14-20 70%

Jaelynn Bates: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

Natalia Chavez: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Giannah Aragon: 7 points, 5 rebounds

Centennial Stats:

FG - 12-46 26%

3-pt - 0-11 0%

FT - 16-25 64%

Larissa Laborin: 15 points, 10 rebounds

Jessicas Rios: 14 points, 6 rebounds

NEXT: Volcano Vista advances to the semi-finals and will play the winner of the Piedra Vista/Farmington game.

Live: Play-by-play from the game.