NMPreps.com's list of the top prospects to watch this weekend at the 2020 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

Viane Cumbers

School: Sandia High School

Class: 2021

Number: #33

Scoop: Cumber leads the way in 5A basketball with 22 points and 11 rebounds per game heading into the post season. Cumber plays for the 7-seed Sandia Lady Matadors.

