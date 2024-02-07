For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

NMPreps continues to spotlight the brightest stars in New Mexico high school basketball, capturing the electrifying performances from every corner of the state. Here's a roundup of the standout players from Week 10 (January 29th - February 3rd):

In a standout performance against St. Pius, Jadyn Montoya led Valencia's offensive charge with an impressive 32 points. Despite St. Pius' efforts, Valencia emerged victorious with a final score of 67-56. Montoya's scoring prowess was instrumental in securing the win for Valencia, showcasing the team's offensive firepower and determination on the court.

In their commanding 70-40 victory over Hot Springs on Thursday, Tularosa's offense showcased its depth and diversity. Aarlyn Stephens led the scoring charge with an impressive 17 points, while Nevaeh Apachito contributed 13 points, adding to the team's offensive output. Maycee Griffin chipped in with 12 points, showcasing her scoring ability, while RayAnn Chavez added 10 points to round out Tularosa's balanced attack.

Eighth-grader Madi Martinez showcased an impressive performance by scoring 41 points for Rio Rancho, even though they faced a loss to the top-ranked Volcano Vista with a final score of 70-60. Taejhuan Hill led the way for Volcano Vista, recording a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Santa Fe Indian's Rising Talent:

Eighth-grader Taivian Callado showcased his skills, tallying 16 points for Santa Fe Indian in their thrilling 61-55 victory over Hot Springs.

Kenyon Callado scored 21 points, and Danien Gonzales contributed 16 points for Santa Fe Indian in their 60-52 victory over West Las Vegas. Additionally, Ethan Tafoya notched 14 points for West Las Vegas.

Mescalero Apache's Resilience:

Angelo Rocha's 13 points powered Mescalero Apache to a hard-fought 45-40 win against Capitan.

Tularosa's Trio Dominates:

Dillon Salazar led the charge with 18 points, backed by Brayden Tortalita's 15 points and Estevan Barraza's 10 points, securing Tularosa's dominant 71-43 victory over Cloudcroft.

Santa Fe Prep's Dynamic Trio:

Morgan Field's 22 points, Van Anderson's 17 points, and Mitch Grover's 10 points fueled Santa Fe Prep's commanding 70-45 win over Raton.

Sandia Matadors' Triumph:

Zaire Ndyabagye, Isaiah Brown, and Gad Harris were instrumental in guiding the Sandia Matadors to an 81-68 victory over La Cueva on Tuesday night. Ndyabagye contributed 17 points, Brown showcased an impressive performance with 27 points, and Harris added 12 points to secure the win. On the La Cueva side, Daniel Lovato and Eric Jacobsen led their team's offensive efforts, scoring 22 and 23 points, respectively.

Alamogordo's Offensive Prowess:

Damiran Smith led the scoring with 21 points in Alamogordo's impressive 83-52 triumph against Mayfield.

Robertson's Balanced Attack:

Mateo Contreras, Jesse James Gonzales, Judah Gutierrez, and Brian Lucero spearheaded Robertson's 76-50 victory over West Las Vegas.

Atrisco Heritage's Explosive Offense:

The matchup between Atrisco Heritage and Cleveland was nothing short of sensational, highlighted by the outstanding performances of Latavious Morris and Marquise Renfro. Morris left spectators in awe with an incredible 48-point explosion, propelling Atrisco Heritage to a thrilling 102-98 victory over Cleveland. Not to be outdone, Renfro added to the spectacle with an impressive 28 points, further solidifying Atrisco Heritage's offensive dominance.

On the Cleveland side, Daniel Steverson led the charge with an outstanding 36-point performance, showcasing his scoring prowess throughout the game. Noad Padilla contributed 14 points, while Remy Albrecht added 25 points, demonstrating Cleveland's resilience in the face of Atrisco Heritage's offensive onslaught.

The high-scoring affair captivated fans and underscored the remarkable talent on display in New Mexico high school basketball.

Organ Mountain's Senior Leadership:

At Organ Mountain High School, senior Brandon Kehres played a pivotal role in their victory over Las Cruces on Tuesday, contributing 22 points and securing 6 rebounds. Emmitt McDaniel delivered an impressive performance with 15 points and 2 assists, while Ray Venegas added 11 points and 2 rebounds.

Highland's Collective Effort:

Highland defeated Grants 82-52 on Tuesday night. Jesus Licon (2025) emerged as a standout performer, contributing 25 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds to the team's success. The well-balanced offensive effort also saw four other players reaching double figures: Raul Stanford (2024) with 14 points, Isai Herrera (2025) with 13 points, DJ Spruell (2025) adding 12 points, and Sebastian Hernandez (2025) making a significant impact with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Valley's Gritty Display:

Julian Chavez scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Valley vs Hope Christian on Tuesday night. Rosendo Roybal added 11 points and 9 rebounds. The Vikings fell on a last second shot 49-48.

Individual Brilliance:

Cody Vassar-Steen's 40-point masterpiece for Farmington, and Kenyon Callado's 21-point performance for Santa Fe Indian highlighted individual brilliance in their respective games.

Rio Rancho's Senior Standouts:

Seniors took charge in Rio Rancho's impressive win over Cibola, 82-63, on Wednesday night: Jayden Johnson showcased a stellar performance with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. Josiah Marfil contributed significantly with 25 points and 2 assists..Noah Montoya made his presence felt with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Del Norte's Satchivi Shines:

Francios Satchivi (2026) scored 20 points for Del Norte on Wednesday night, but despite his efforts, the team fell short against Albuquerque Academy (71-52). Julian Castillo (2026) contributed with an additional 10 points in the loss.

Lovington's Dominance:

In Monday's matchup, Lovington secured a convincing 74-49 victory against Chaparral. Zadrick Betancourt (2024) led the charge with an impressive performance, contributing 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Julian Arroya (2024) added 13 points to the scoreboard, while Elijah Rivero (2026) chipped in with 11 points and Demarcus Thompson Jr. (2024) 10 points along with 9 rebounds.

Bobcats Top the Lynx:

Tuesday's matchup between Bosque and Rehoboth Christian showcased the talents of Kyle Morris, Cooper Hautau, and Oliver Tumolo. Morris, a 2024 prospect, led the charge with 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists, demonstrating his versatility on the court. Hautau, also from the class of 2024, showcased his dominance with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals, proving to be a force on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Tumolo, a rising star from the class of 2025, contributed 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks, displaying his potential as a promising player. Their combined efforts added excitement to the game and highlighted the depth of talent in high school basketball.

La Cueva's Offensive Explosion:

In a high-scoring encounter, La Cueva secured an 87-71 victory over Farmington. Daniel Lovato contributed 14 points, while Dylan Chavez led the charge with an impressive 35 points for La Cueva. Cam Dyer added 10 points, and Eric Jacobsen chipped in with 11 points to contribute to their team's success. On the opposing side, Cody Vassar-Steen stood out with an impressive performance, scoring 36 points for Farmington in the matchup.

Los Lunas' Commanding Win:

Jalin Holland led the charge with 20 points, supported by Isaiah Aragon contributing 14 points, and Isiah Juarez adding 10 points for Los Lunas in their commanding 70-40 victory over Rio Grande. Santiago Gonzalez led Rio Grande's scoring with 14 points, while Cheo Velasquez contributed 13 points in the loss.

Sandia vs. Piedra Vista:

Sandia's balanced offense, led by Jahmil Crayton Johnson, showcased their depth and talent. In an impressive display of depth, Sandia showcased their offensive prowess with five players reaching double figures, including only one starter, Isaiah Brown. Jahmil Crayton Johnson led the charge with a remarkable 23 points, shooting an outstanding 7 out of 8 from beyond the arc. Josh McDonald added 15 points, with an impressive 5 out of 7 from three-point range, while Junior Hogues contributed 12 points, connecting on 3 out of 5 attempts from downtown. Additionally, Santana Jennings chipped in with 12 points, providing valuable scoring off the bench. Brown himself contributed 11 points, making 3 out of 6 three-point attempts. Sandia's balanced scoring attack underscored their depth and versatility, securing a memorable victory against Piedra Vista.

Santa Fe Prep's Weekend Success:

On Saturday, Santa Fe Prep advanced to 11-8 overall, securing a 2-2 record in District 2-3A after a triumphant 61-56 victory over West Las Vegas. Van Anderson (2024) spearheaded the offensive effort with an impressive 23 points, closely followed by Mitch Grover (2024) contributing 19 points and Morgan Field (2025) adding 13 points. In contrast, West Las Vegas experienced a setback, dropping to 13-7 overall and 1-3 in District 2-3A. Jonathon Gonzales (2025) led their scoring efforts with 16 points, while PJ Montano (2024) contributed 15 points..

West Mesa's Perfect Record:

Elijah Brody delivered an impressive performance with 26 points on Saturday against Eldorado. West Mesa is now boasting a perfect 4-0 record in the district. Jeremiah Holtz contributed 23 points, showcasing precision with a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. On the Eldorado side, Josh Jackson led the charge with 18 points, while Johnny Salas added 13 points for the Eagles.

Clovis' Cox Achieves Triple-Double:

Marvin Cox's triple-double performance, with 16 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 blocks, highlighted Clovis' victory over Fort Sumner.

From rising stars to seasoned veterans, Week 10 showcased the depth of talent and passion for basketball across New Mexico's high schools. Stay tuned to NMPreps for more thrilling action and standout performances!