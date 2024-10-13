Advertisement
Published Oct 13, 2024
Sunday Quick Reactions: Playoff Picture Becomes Clearer
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
6A Football: Analyzing Week 8 of New Mexico High School Football: Playoff Implications

What should we make of the events from Week 8 of New Mexico high school football and their impact on the potential playoff bracket this November? Let's break it down.

Key highlights from Week 8 include Eldorado's significant 14-10 victory over Sandia, which could position the Eagles for a first-round home game as they move into the top eight. For Sandia, does this loss jeopardize their playoff chances within District 2-6A?

West Mesa narrowly escaped with a 21-20 win over Albuquerque, potentially ending the Bulldogs' playoff hopes while bringing West Mesa closer to securing their own spot. Meanwhile, Hobbs in District 3-6A faced a tough defeat against Centennial but only slipped slightly in the projections

There's plenty more to unpack as we look ahead to the playoffs!

