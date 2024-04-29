Today, NMPreps recaps the action-packed Week 9 of New Mexico high school baseball. Throughout the week, we've spotlighted over 50 standout player performances, capturing the essence of key moments while delving deep into the heart of New Mexico high school baseball. From the vibrant streets of Albuquerque to the tranquil landscapes of Ruidoso, teams collided in thrilling matchups, with each inning serving as a canvas painted with the sweat and determination of our young athletes. NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

Tuesday Triumphs

In a thrilling showdown between the Hope Christian Huskies and the Albuquerque Academy Chargers, it was a display of talent that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Nolan Garcia, a rising star from Hope Christian, left a lasting impression with his two hits, a run, and two RBIs, including a powerful double that showcased his prowess at the plate. But it was Joe Marek who stole the show, dominating on the mound with a stellar performance, delivering 10 strikeouts over seven innings to secure the victory for the Huskies. Despite a valiant effort from the Chargers, led by seniors Satish Raichur and Makoa Mukai, Hope Christian emerged victorious with a narrow 7-6 win.

Meanwhile, over at Sandia Prep, the Sundevils delivered a masterclass in baseball against the Tucumcari Rattlers. Led by the dynamic duo of Jonas Mahboub and Matteo Herrera, Sandia Prep cruised to a 12-0 victory. Mahboub showcased his versatility with two hits, two runs, and an RBI, while Herrera's towering home run highlighted his impact on both offense and defense, as he also struck out five batters in 3.1 innings pitched.

In another District matchup, the SFIS Braves made a statement with a dominant 19-1 win over Raton. Junior Dontrell Aguila led the charge with three hits and two RBIs, while freshman Nathaniel Aguilar showcased his potential with a stellar performance, contributing three hits, four RBIs, and four runs. With standout plays from Dominic Fradua and Jeremy Martinez, the Braves proved to be an unstoppable force on both ends of the field.

Wednesday's Wonders

The Cobre Indians demonstrated their superiority in a District 3-3A showdown against Socorro, securing a resounding 13-1 victory. Senior Cesar Jimenez led the offensive onslaught with three hits, two RBIs, and a triple, while Niko Trujillo's stellar pitching performance propelled the Indians to success, striking out nine batters over five innings.

Hatch Valley continued their winning streak with an 8-1 triumph over Hot Springs, thanks to standout performances from Franklin Williams and Miguel Marquez. Williams' two hits and two runs set the tone for the game, while Marquez's stellar pitching performance silenced the Hot Springs offense, allowing only one run over seven innings.

Hobbs soared to victory against Clovis with an 8-2 win, led by the dynamic duo of Juan Camacho and Jaysiah Martinez. Camacho's speed on the bases and Martinez's solid pitching performance paved the way for the Eagles' success, as they combined for a dominant display on both offense and defense. In a nail-biting clash between Los Lunas and Belen, it was freshman JJ Utash who stole the spotlight with three hits, two RBIs, and a crucial run scored, leading the Tigers to a narrow 7-6 victory. With stellar performances from Fabian Trujillo and Jonah Utash on the mound, Los Lunas emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against their rivals. Moriarty showcased their strength in a convincing 8-1 win over Espanola Valley, with Raiden Scriber leading the charge with two hits, two runs, and an RBI. Aidyn Pacheco's stellar pitching performance stifled the Espanola Valley offense, allowing only one run over four innings to secure the victory for the Pintos.

Thursday's Thrillers

The Artesia Bulldogs unleashed their offensive firepower in a commanding 20-5 victory over Lovington, led by the sensational Nye Estrada. Estrada's four hits, including a home run and a triple, along with five runs and six RBIs, propelled the Bulldogs to an emphatic win. Diego Morales and Ricky Armendariz also made significant contributions, as they combined for seven RBIs to cement Artesia's dominance on the field. Goddard showcased their strength against Portales with a dominant 7-1 victory, led by the dynamic duo of Ryan Alsup and Ross Stokes. Alsup and Stokes' stellar performances at the plate, coupled with Tyler Conrad's impressive pitching display, propelled the Rockets to a convincing win over their rivals. Santa Teresa emerged victorious in a thrilling 11-6 win over Chaparral, with Gavin Garcia leading the charge with four RBIs, including a home run and a double. Jorge Fernandez and Josue Ramirez also made significant contributions to Santa Teresa's offensive onslaught, as they combined for five RBIs to secure the victory for the Desert Warriors.

Friday's Finale

Albuquerque Academy continued their winning streak with an 11-1 victory over Del Norte, led by the stellar performance of Satish Raichur and Ryan Williams. Raichur's three hits and Williams' three RBIs propelled the Chargers to a commanding victory, while Luke Laskey's impressive pitching display stifled the Del Norte offense, allowing only one run over six innings to secure the win for Albuquerque Academy. The Artesia Bulldogs continued their dominant run with a 13-1 victory over Lovington, fueled by Nye Estrada's sensational performance at the plate. Estrada's four hits, three runs, and three RBIs propelled the Bulldogs to another emphatic win, while Daelon Pacheco's stellar pitching display silenced the Lovington offense, allowing only one run over five innings to secure the victory for Artesia. Goddard maintained their momentum with an 8-1 victory over Portales, led by the senior trio of Cinco Holloway, Jonathan Silva, and Ross Stokes. Holloway, Silva, and Stokes' stellar performances at the plate, coupled with Michael Mathison's dominant pitching display, propelled the Rockets to another convincing win over their rivals. Las Cruces asserted their dominance in a commanding 8-2 victory over Alamogordo, led by the stellar performances of Wyatt Major and Diego Avila. Major's two hits and three runs, coupled with Avila's three RBIs, propelled the 'Dawgs to a convincing win, while Gunnar Guardiola's impressive pitching display stifled the Alamogordo offense, allowing only two runs over five innings to secure the victory for Las Cruces. Mayfield unleashed their offensive firepower in a thrilling 13-7 victory over Gadsden, led by the sensational Hunter Chavez and Jesse Vega. Chavez and Vega's stellar performances at the plate, coupled with Julian Gallegos' dominant pitching display, propelled the Trojans to a convincing win over their rivals. Organ Mountain surged ahead in a crucial 9-4 victory over Centennial, led by the standout performances of Eric Gomez and Gera Delgado. Gomez and Delgado's stellar performances at the plate, coupled with a strong pitching display from the Knights, propelled Organ Mountain to a crucial win over their district rivals. Ruidoso claimed victory in a pivotal 7-0 win over Sandia Prep, led by the standout performances of Josiah Saiz, Omar Guerrero, and Gabriel Johnson. Saiz, Guerrero, and Johnson's stellar performances at the plate, coupled with a dominant pitching display from Johnson, propelled the Warriors to a commanding win over their rivals. St. Michael's dominated their home matchup against Raton with a commanding 11-0 victory, led by the sensational Elijah Archuleta and Michael Giesler. Archuleta and Giesler's stellar performances at the plate, coupled with Archuleta's dominant pitching display, propelled the Horsemen to a convincing win over their district rivals. St. Pius X showcased their strength in a dominant 17-3 victory over Valencia, led by the standout performances of Ruben Jepson and Jacob Madrid. Jepson and Madrid's stellar performances at the plate, coupled with Madrid's dominant pitching display, propelled the Sartans to a convincing win over their district rivals.

Saturday Showdowns

Saturday's matchups brought even more excitement to the diamond as Eldorado dominated West Mesa 19-1, led by junior Cirilio Martinez's outstanding 4-hit, 3-run performance. Senior pitcher Johnny Kerze shone on the mound, delivering 4 innings with 8 strikeouts to secure the win for the Golden Eagles. Capital swept Santa Fe High in a doubleheader (8-0 and 6-4), while East Mountain and New Mexico Military engaged in a slugfest, with East Mountain emerging victorious in both games (10-5 and 21-20). Notably, junior Rylen Radosevich's stellar performance included 5 hits, 9 RBIs, a home run, a double, and 3 runs. Sophomore Quinlan Gwyther's pitching prowess contributed to the Timberwolves' success with 7 strikeouts. La Cueva claimed victory in a doubleheader against Farmington (20-0 and 12-4), while Rio Grande secured a 5-1 win over Los Lunas. Santa Fe Indian's crucial win over Robertson (18-3) sets the stage for a potential district championship showdown in Week 10 with St. Michael's, who currently hold a 7-2 record in District 2-3A, while Santa Fe Indian stands at 6-2. With Robertson at 5-4 and West Las Vegas at 4-5, the race for the district championship intensifies as we head into the final week

Conclusion