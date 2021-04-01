NMPreps - Thursday New Mexico High School Football Preview

NMPreps.com's guide to Thursday night football in New Mexico. #nmpreps

Thursday, April 1st

Dexter at Socorro, 1 pm (at UNM)

Estancia at Tularosa, 6 pm

Hope Christian at Hatch Valley, 6 pm

Lovington at Bloomfield, 5 pm (at UNM)

Onate at Hobbs, 6 pm

Previews

Dexter (3-1) vs Socorro (4-0): 1 pm, University of New Mexico (Abq, NM). The Dexter Demons ranked third in 3A football enter the contest 3-1 led behind freshman quarterback Manny Fuentez on offense. Fuentez has passed for 323-yards and 3-touchdowns. Tyler..continue here.