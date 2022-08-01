Top 5 Non-District Games in 2022

NMPreps ranking of the top non-district games to watch in New Mexico high school football for the 2022 season. #nmpreps

6A FOOTBALL

La Cueva at Rio Rancho

Week: 1 Date: Friday, August 19th Why: Both teams enter the season ranked at the top of 6A football - La Cueva (#1 NMPreps 6A Rankings) and Rio Rancho #3 NMPreps 6A Rankings). La Cueva enters the season with top prospects Aidan Armenta (2023/QB), Exodus Ayers (2023/WR), and Gabriel Buie (2023/RB) among other top prospects at their position. Rio Rancho enters the season with new head coach Nate Pino and will look to next level talents Mikey Wood (2023/WR) and Chris Montoya (2023/CB). Scoring will be high, next level talent, and a potential playoff preview in this contest.

La Cueva at Cleveland

Week: 2 Date: Friday, August 26th Why: La Cueva finds itself on the ranking and in consecutive weeks. After opening the season against the third ranked Rams, they travel back to Rio Rancho to take on the second ranked Cleveland Storm. The reigning 6A state champ Cleveland Storm will also have a new head coach in Robert Garza but have a roster loaded with talent. That talent starts with 2024 Stratton Shufelt along with University of New Mexico commit Evan Wysong. This contents for the Bears will look to the defense to slow a high powered Storm offense, that defense will look to top prospects Colt Mangino (2023) and Mason Posa (2025). Just like the top game listed this one is led by talent, top ranked teams, and likely one to light up the scoreboard.

Mayfield at Las Cruces

Week: 5 Date: Friday, September 16th Why: I'd be remiss if I didn't included this rivalry game to the ranking of top-5 games to watch during the 2022 season. Although they now play in different classifications Mayfield enters the season as a favorite in 5A football and Las Cruces continues to be ranked as a top program in 6A football. This rivalry, featured in a film highlighting the history, will bring a big crowd when they clash on September 16th.

Roswell at Los Lunas

Week: 4 Date: September 9th Why: Los Lunas moves to 6A football this season but it doesn't stop a headliner between these two top teams. Roswell (preseason #1 NMPreps 5A Rankings) enters the 2022 season with plenty of excitement surrounding talents in Bryce Sanchez (2024/RB), Josh Estrada (2024/WR) and Eli Lynn (2024/ATH). Los Lunas returns after winning the 5A title and running the table to a 13-0 record. Paul Cieremans (2023) is one of the top ranked quarterbacks that can beat you by running the ball or throwing it to talented receivers Jalin Holland (2025) and Fabian Trujillo (2024). This game features one of the top head coaches in New Mexico with Jeff Lynn leading the Roswell Coyotes and Los Lunas features Cieremans along with a top offensive head coach in Greg Henington entering his second season with Los Lunas.

Sandia vs Volcano Vista

Week: 5 Date: Friday, September 16th Why: What we have in this contest is a potential playoff battle game. Sandia returns after going 4-1 in district play last season along with a playoff birth. They feature a top-ten ranked running back in Malachi Thymes (2023) who rushed for nearly 1,200-yards as a junior. Volcano Vista a team that seems to be on the cusp of going all of the way. They have holes to fill but have a nice start with new starting quarterback Elliott Paskett-Bell (2023). Both teams are ranked in the preseason top-10 6A rankings.

Join the Conversation