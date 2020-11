Class of 2021. NMPreps.com continues to list the top seniors to watch this coming season in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

New Additions (2021)

Javial Garcia, 2021 (Cobre High School): A first-team all-district player for the Cobre Indians last season look for Garcia and the Indians to be a deep threat this season. He averaged 10 points per game last season.

