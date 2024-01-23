Top Performances Light Up Week 8 in New Mexico High School Basketball
NMPreps remains committed to spotlighting the standout high school basketball talents across New Mexico!
GIRLS BASKETBALL (JANUARY 15TH-20TH)
Aaralyn Stephens and Nevaeh Apachito Shine for Tularosa:
In a commanding performance, Aaralyn Stephens and Nevaeh Apachito of Tularosa showcased their skills, contributing 14 and 13 points, respectively, in a victorious effort against Hagerman.
Academy Dominates Sandia Prep:
Albuquerque Academy asserted its dominance with a convincing 56-32 victory over Sandia Prep. Cara Anderson led the charge with 13 points, while Noelani Montoya added 16. Emily Cook and Maddie Weisler put up a solid effort for Sandia Prep with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Eldorado's Bella Hines Dominates Highland:
In a resounding 79-49 win over Highland, Eldorado's Bella Hines stole the show with an outstanding 40-point performance. Breanna Payton, Rebecca Neal, and Alison Ryan also made significant contributions for Highland.
Jadyn Montoya's Milestone Achievement:
Valencia's Jadyn Montoya achieved back-to-back 30-point games, scoring 33 against Bernalillo and 31 against Kirtland Central on Friday. Her remarkable feat included surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her high school career.
BOYS BASKETBALL (JANUARY 15TH-20TH)
Bosque Prevails Over Menaul:
Josiah Wilson, Cooper Hautau, and Kyle Morris led Bosque to a 65-50 victory over Menaul. Wilson contributed 18 points, Hautau recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Morris added 15 points and 5 assists.
Impressive Duo of Donevan Ricker and Nick Angelley:
Donevan Ricker, a sophomore, showcased his skills with 22 points, complemented by an 18-point performance from junior Nick Angelley as they faced Grants.
Xavier Otero's Three-Point Barrage:
Hope Christian's Xavier Otero displayed remarkable accuracy from beyond the arc, sinking 9 three-pointers and accumulating 27 points in a win over Shiprock on Thursday.
Roydell Edison and Mikal Ashley Lead Newcomb:
Roydell Edison (2024) delivered an impressive performance with 32 points and 3 rebounds, while Mikal Ashley (2024) contributed 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in Newcomb's victory over Thoreau.
Ruidoso Trio Shines in Win Over Hatch Valley:
Patrick Kimbrell (2025) led Ruidoso with 20 points and 14 rebounds, supported by Logan Sandoval (2024) with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Peyton Herrera (2024) with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 64-50 victory over Hatch Valley.
Goddard's Strong Finish Against Chaparral:
In a crucial win for Goddard, Izzy Mestas (Sophomore) contributed 11 points, and Chris Zapata (Senior) added 14 points against Chaparral, securing the victory with clutch free throws.
Belen's Dynamic Trio Triumphs Over Menaul:
Damian Avila (2025) led with 20 points, Jordi Rojo (2024) contributed 19 points and 2 assists, and Jasode Harris (2025) added 13 points and 3 rebounds in Belen's 68-50 victory over Menaul on Tuesday.
Highland's Jesus Licon Shines Against Del Norte:
In a 39-31 win over Del Norte, Jesus Licon of Highland stood out with an impressive 27-point performance.
Los Alamos Duo's Strong Effort Against Albuquerque Academy:
Niko Garcia and Josiah Fresquez of Los Alamos combined for 41 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists in a hard-fought 54-45 loss to Albuquerque Academy.
Cleveland's Remy Albrecht Leads Against La Cueva:
Remy Albrecht played a pivotal role for Cleveland with 25 points in a 69-62 win over La Cueva. Daniel Steverson added 24 points for Cleveland, while Dylan Chavez and Cameron Dyer paced La Cueva with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Volcano Vista's Kenyon Aquino Impresses Against Los Lunas:
Kenyon Aquino led Volcano Vista to a 62-47 victory over Los Lunas, contributing 27 points. Jalin Holland finished with 18 points for Los Lunas in the Tuesday night matchup.
Clovis' vs Alamogordo and Atrisco Heritage:
Clovis in two key matchups, defeating Alamogordo with notable performances from Keilyn Parker led the charge with an impressive stat line, contributing 16 points, 7 reounds, and 4 steals. Jayden Cox added to the offensive firepower with a solid 12-point contribution, complementing the team's scoring efforts. Marvin Cox displayed versatility with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and an impactful 4 blocks. In their game against Atrisco Heritage, Marvin Cox took charge with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Keilyn Parker added 18 points and 5 rebounds. Champ Gooden score 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
These standout performances illuminated the action-packed Week 8 in New Mexico high school basketball,