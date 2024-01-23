NMPreps remains committed to spotlighting the standout high school basketball talents across New Mexico! We encourage coaches to share player stats and information weekly to ensure recognition for the top performers from every region of the state. Your contributions help us showcase the diverse and impressive skills of New Mexico's hih school basketball players. Keep the information coming, and let's celebrate the excellence within the basketball community! Text your statistics and scores via text to our publisher Joshua Grine at 505-414-4313 every night. #nmpreps

GIRLS BASKETBALL (JANUARY 15TH-20TH)

Aaralyn Stephens and Nevaeh Apachito Shine for Tularosa: In a commanding performance, Aaralyn Stephens and Nevaeh Apachito of Tularosa showcased their skills, contributing 14 and 13 points, respectively, in a victorious effort against Hagerman. Academy Dominates Sandia Prep: Albuquerque Academy asserted its dominance with a convincing 56-32 victory over Sandia Prep. Cara Anderson led the charge with 13 points, while Noelani Montoya added 16. Emily Cook and Maddie Weisler put up a solid effort for Sandia Prep with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Eldorado's Bella Hines Dominates Highland: In a resounding 79-49 win over Highland, Eldorado's Bella Hines stole the show with an outstanding 40-point performance. Breanna Payton, Rebecca Neal, and Alison Ryan also made significant contributions for Highland. Jadyn Montoya's Milestone Achievement: Valencia's Jadyn Montoya achieved back-to-back 30-point games, scoring 33 against Bernalillo and 31 against Kirtland Central on Friday. Her remarkable feat included surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her high school career.



