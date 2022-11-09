News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-09 07:42:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Player Performances from the 1st Round

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps list of the top players from the week of November 4th and 5th.

New Mexico high school football 2022 state playoffs.

#nmpreps

Week 12 - State Playoffs

Abran Lopez - Portales - 5 total tackles. 1.5 TFL.

Andres Madrid - Santa Rosa - 143-rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, 4 tackles, 1 INT

Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 9 total tackles, 4 TFL. 3 sacks.

Cayden Walton - Raton - 298 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Perea - West Las Vegas - 234 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, 68 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 8 PATs.

Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 265 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns.

Elliot Pasket-Bell - Volcano Vista - 269 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 97 yards rushing.

Continue Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}