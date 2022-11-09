Top Player Performances from the 1st Round
NMPreps list of the top players from the week of November 4th and 5th.
New Mexico high school football 2022 state playoffs.
Week 12 - State Playoffs
Abran Lopez - Portales - 5 total tackles. 1.5 TFL.
Andres Madrid - Santa Rosa - 143-rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, 4 tackles, 1 INT
Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 9 total tackles, 4 TFL. 3 sacks.
Cayden Walton - Raton - 298 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns.
CJ Perea - West Las Vegas - 234 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, 68 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 8 PATs.
Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 265 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns.
Elliot Pasket-Bell - Volcano Vista - 269 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 97 yards rushing.