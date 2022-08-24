Highlights and More. New Mexico high school football top players list from the week. NMPreps continued list of the top players from the week. #nmpreps

Make sure to text in highlights to 505-414-4313 or send to grinejosh@yahoo.com. You can also tag @nmpreps on twitter.

PASSING LEADERS

Dean Marquez - Atrisco Heritage - 363-yards and 4 touchdowns Marcquis Henry - Aztec - 324-yards and 4 touchdowns. Elliot Pasket-Bell - Volcano Vista - 226-yards and 2 touchdowns. Kaleb Rodriguez - Loving High School - 184-yards and 2 touchdowns. Omar Argott - Hobbs High School - 170-yards and 1 touchdown.

RUSHING LEADERS

Cayden Walton - Raton - 354-yards and 5 touchdowns. Malachi Thymes - Sandia - 269-yards and 7 touchdowns. Julian Guana-Casaus - Cuba - 153-yards and 2 touchdowns.

RECEIVING LEADERS

Tristen McNeal - Aztec - 173-yards and 4 touchdowns. Latavious Morries - Atrisco Heritage - 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. Marquise Renfro - Atrisco Heritage - 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

AIDAN ARMENTA (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

ALEJANDRO LOPEZ (Highland High School/Albuquerque, NM)

2025: Lopez finished with 64-yards passing, 78-yards rushing, 1 touchdown and 17 total tackles against Portales.

ANTHONY ROMERO, 2023 (Cibola High School/Albuquerque, NM)

ALAMOGORDO HIGH SCHOOL STATS (Win over Valencia)

2023 K Brayden Money - 5-6 PATs, 4-7 Touchbacks, 2 punts - 1 Fair caught on the 10. 2023 Jeremiah D'Arezzo - 3 Interceptions 2023 Ryan Stovall - 1 Interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 rushing TD 2024 Anthony Audette - 90 yd pick 6, and 1 Rec TD 2024 D'Andre Martin - 1 Interception for TD 2025 Dylan Hergenrader - 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery 2023 RB Damon Mayberry - 1 rushing TD 2024 QB Elijah Montoya - 1 Rushing TD

BRAYDEN MUMMERT (Cibola High School/Albuquerque, NM)

14 total tackles, 5 sacks in a week one win.

BRODY WHITAKER (Albuquerque Academy/Albuquerque, NM)

CAYDEN WALTON (Raton High School/Raton, NM)

32 car, 354 yds, 5 rushing TDs, 1 defensive TD

C.J. PEREA, 2025 (West Las Vegas High School/Las Vegas, NM)

17-29 for 278 1 TD 1 Rushing TD

COLT MANGINO (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

DALTON TRAPP, 2023 (Ruidoso High School/Ruidoso, NM)

13 total tackles, 4 TFL's, 3 Rec for 28 yards and 1 touchdown for the 6-foot-6 next level prospect.

FABIAN LOZOYA, 2023, (Organ Mountain High School/Las Cruces, NM)

Played well on both ends of the ball. Rushed the ball for big yards and had a strip sack and 2 forced fumbles on defense.

FABIAN REYNA (Deming High School/Deming, NM)

4 total touchdown - 3 rushing and 1 receiving.

FRANCISCO DIAZ, 2023 (Capital High School/Santa Fe, NM)

Diaz had 121-yards rushing and 2 touchdowns in a week one win.

GABRIEL RIOS (Atrisco Heritage Academy/Albuquerque, NM)

IAN ORTIZ (Deming High School/Deming, NM)

8 tackles all for a loss and 2 sacks. 10 Total tackles.

IAN SANCHEZ (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

2023: The receiver had 7 receptions, 107-yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over Rio Rancho during week 1.

JAHVON MAES, 2023 (Bernalillo High School/Albuquerque, NM)

The senior defender with a big game for the Spartans during week one.

JAXON BROWN, 2024 (Santa Teresa High School)

Brown (2024) had 18 total tackles in week one of the season.

JAYDIN VIGIL (West Las Vegas High School/Las Vegas, NM)

4 catches 118 yards 1 Receiving TD 1 Rushing TD

JULIAN MUNOZ, 2023 (Capital High School/Santa Fe, NM)

The senior had 127-yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

LAYTON GILLIS (Hatch Valley High School)

7 rushes for 145 yards 3 Touchdowns.

LOGAN HOWELL, 2024, (Piedra Vista High School/Farmington, NM)

The quarterback for the Panthers had one of his best showings as the Panthers opened the season 1-0. 10 of 11 passing for 178-yards, 2 passing touchdowns. Also, had 2 rushing touchdowns for 95-yards.

MALACHI THYMES, 2023 (Sandia High School/Albuquerque, NM)

The RB had 7 rushing touchdowns in a win during week one.

NIC TRUJILLO, 2023 (Cleveland High School/Rio Rancho, NM)

8 receptions for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns. 1 pass for 18 yards. 1 KOR for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.

RYAN SHARPE, 2023 (Bloomfield High School)

Sharpe went 18 for 27 passing with 318 yards, 6 touchdowns in a win over St. Pius X. Sharpe also had 1 INT.

STRATTON SHUFELT, 2024 (Cleveland High School)

18 total tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry.

TRENTON HALL (Ruidoso High School)

5 solo tackles, 2 assist, 1 INT for 55-yard TD.

TRISTAN MCNEAL (Aztec High School/Aztec, NM)

2023: 4 touchdown receptions in a win over Miyamura.

