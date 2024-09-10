PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Top Player Performances in New Mexico High School Football: Week 3

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

As we dive into another exciting week of high school football in New Mexico, it's time to shine a spotlight on the exceptional athletes who have delivered standout performances on the field. From game-changing touchdowns to pivotal defensive plays, these players have demonstrated remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Join us as we celebrate their incredible achievements and highlight the key moments that have defined Week 3. Here are the NMPreps New Mexico High School Players of the Week, showcasing the very best of high school football in our state.

50 Outstanding Players in Week 3

Zaiden Davis from Centennial had an outstanding game, rushing for a staggering 352 yards on 18 carries with an average of 19.6 yards per carry. His performance included a remarkable 70-yard run and 6 touchdowns, illustrating his explosive speed and ability to dominate on the ground. Davis' exceptional display was a major factor in Centennial's offensive success.

Senior quarterback Matthew Prudencio of Lovington had a standout game, completing 28 of 36 passes for 347 yards and 6 touchdowns, with an impressive completion percentage of 77.8%. His ability to connect with his receivers was evident, averaging 12.4 yards per attempt and making critical plays, including a longest completion of 45 yards. With no interceptions, Prudencio's precision and poise highlighted his exceptional skills and leadership on the field.

Jett Galles from Albuquerque Academy. Galles delivered an exceptional performance, demonstrating his versatility and playmaking abilities. He was a dominant force in the air with 9 receptions for an impressive 261 yards and 3 touchdowns. His contributions didn’t stop there; Galles also made an impact on the ground with 26 rushing yards. On the defensive side, he showcased his skills with 2 interceptions, returning them for a total of 75 yards. Galles' ability to influence the game on multiple fronts played a crucial role in his team's success, making him a standout player this week.

James Vautier, the senior quarterback from Manzano, also made a notable impact despite facing some challenges. He completed 11 of 26 passes for 75 yards and 3 touchdowns. His performance, characterized by a completion percentage of 42.3% and 2 interceptions, highlighted his resilience and ability to make crucial throws under pressure. Vautier’s contributions were vital in managing the game and providing offensive support for his team.

Justin Duran from Manzano delivered a significant performance with 91 yards on 10 carries, averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per carry. His longest run was 25 yards, and he scored a touchdown, showcasing his explosive speed and capability to break off big plays. Duran’s performance was a key asset to Manzano's offensive strategy.

Leading the charge for Centennial's defense was junior Joseph Bitar, who recorded 6 solo tackles and 5 assists for a total of 11 tackles, demonstrating his ability to be a force on the field. Senior Aiden Marin also played a pivotal role, contributing 3 solo tackles and 5 assists, accumulating 8 total tackles. Senior Omar Sanchez and Samuel Terrazas were key defensive players, with Sanchez notching 2 solo tackles and 5 assists for 7 total tackles, while Terrazas recorded 1 solo tackle and 6 assists, also totaling 7 tackles.

Senior Omar Terrones added 6 total tackles, including 2 solo and 4 assists, showcasing his defensive prowess. Seniors Mychael Ortiz and Daniel Gonzalez each contributed 5 tackles, with Ortiz having 2 solo and 3 assists, and Gonzalez recording 1 solo and 4 assists. Junior Cesario Pina rounded out the strong defensive performance with 2 solo tackles and 3 assists, adding to the team’s total of 5 tackles.

Rudy Rios, also from Centennial, complemented Davis's performance with his own impressive showing. Rios rushed for 160 yards on 16 carries, averaging 10.0 yards per carry. He had a longest run of 54 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, further bolstering Centennial's rushing attack. Rios' performance highlighted his effectiveness and playmaking ability, contributing significantly to his team’s offensive efforts.

Izac Cazares, the senior quarterback from Artesia. Cazares delivered a stellar game, completing 25 of 47 passes for an impressive 476 yards. His accuracy was evident with a completion percentage of 53.2% and an average of 19.0 yards per attempt. Cazares threw 5 touchdowns and did not concede any interceptions, showcasing his precision and decision-making ability. His longest pass was 67 yards.

