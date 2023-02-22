Top Players from Week 14 in New Mexico High School Basketball
NMPreps list of the top player performances from this week in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps
Spotlight
Top ranked (NMPreps #1) player Bella Hines dropped 51 points and 9 rebounds in a win over West Mesa. The Eldorado Eagles won the game advancing to the next round of the district tournament.
Boys/Girls: February 21st - 25th
Aaron Alfaro - Deming - 15 points, 10 rebounds vs Silver
Addie Spratley - Academy - 12 points vs Bernalillo
Alec Giron - Valley - 10 points vs Bernalillo
Ali Abdullah - Valencia - 26 points vs Grants
Bella Hines - Eldorado - 51 points, 9 rebounds vs West Mesa
Brady Rewalt - Centennial - 18 points, 4 rebounds vs Mayfield
Calieb Parham - Eldorado - 20 points vs Piedra Vista
Cesar Ramirez - Deming - 10 points, 9 rebounds vs Silver
Charley Lopez-Burton - Valley - 21 points vs Bernalillo
Cooper Hautau - Bosque - 12 points, 6 assists vs East Mountain
Damian Estrada - Valencia - 15 points vs Grants
Devin Pierce - Piedra Vista - 17 points vs Eldorado
Diego Renteria - Animas - 12 points vs Quemado
Ezra Elliott - Bosque - 12 points vs East Mountain
Gabby O'Hare - Bernalillo - 23 points vs Academy
Hope Giddings - Sandia - 11 points vs Piedra Vista
Jason Lovato - Bernalillo - 31 points vs Valley
Jordi Rojo - Belen - 16 points vs St. Pius X
Josiah Fresquez - Los Alamos - 14 points, 7 assists vs Moriarty
Julian Chavez - Valley - 12 points vs Bernalillo
Kyle Carbajal - Deming - 13 points vs Silver
Kyle Morris - Bosque - 15 points vs East Mountain
Michael Knaub - Eldorado - 16 points vs Piedra Vista
Neal Kie - Laguna-Acoma - 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists vs Navajo Pine
Niko Garcia - Los Alamos - 19 points, 7 rebounds vs Moriarty
Noelani Montoya - Academy - 12 points vs Bernalillo
Ozias Aguilar - Centennial - 16 points, 9 assists vs Mayfield
Raymond Aragon - Bernalillo - 14 points vs Valley
Rick Valdez - Los Alamos - 14 points, 7 rebounds vs Moriarty
Rickie Baca - Valencia - 23 points vs Grants
Seth Barger - Laguna-Acoma - 10 points vs Navajo Pine
Sydney Benally - Sandia - 27 points vs Piedra Vista
Tyler Kozlowski - Valley - 26 points vs Bernalillo
Zeke Espallin - Eldorado - 10 points vs Piedra Vista