Top Players from Week 14 in New Mexico High School Basketball

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps list of the top player performances from this week in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

Top ranked (NMPreps #1) player Bella Hines dropped 51 points and 9 rebounds in a win over West Mesa. The Eldorado Eagles won the game advancing to the next round of the district tournament.

Boys/Girls: February 21st - 25th

Aaron Alfaro - Deming - 15 points, 10 rebounds vs Silver

Addie Spratley - Academy - 12 points vs Bernalillo

Alec Giron - Valley - 10 points vs Bernalillo

Ali Abdullah - Valencia - 26 points vs Grants

Bella Hines - Eldorado - 51 points, 9 rebounds vs West Mesa

Brady Rewalt - Centennial - 18 points, 4 rebounds vs Mayfield

Calieb Parham - Eldorado - 20 points vs Piedra Vista

Cesar Ramirez - Deming - 10 points, 9 rebounds vs Silver

Charley Lopez-Burton - Valley - 21 points vs Bernalillo

Cooper Hautau - Bosque - 12 points, 6 assists vs East Mountain

Damian Estrada - Valencia - 15 points vs Grants

Devin Pierce - Piedra Vista - 17 points vs Eldorado

Diego Renteria - Animas - 12 points vs Quemado

Ezra Elliott - Bosque - 12 points vs East Mountain

Gabby O'Hare - Bernalillo - 23 points vs Academy

Hope Giddings - Sandia - 11 points vs Piedra Vista

Jason Lovato - Bernalillo - 31 points vs Valley

Jordi Rojo - Belen - 16 points vs St. Pius X

Josiah Fresquez - Los Alamos - 14 points, 7 assists vs Moriarty

Julian Chavez - Valley - 12 points vs Bernalillo

Kyle Carbajal - Deming - 13 points vs Silver

Kyle Morris - Bosque - 15 points vs East Mountain

Michael Knaub - Eldorado - 16 points vs Piedra Vista

Neal Kie - Laguna-Acoma - 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists vs Navajo Pine

Niko Garcia - Los Alamos - 19 points, 7 rebounds vs Moriarty

Noelani Montoya - Academy - 12 points vs Bernalillo

Ozias Aguilar - Centennial - 16 points, 9 assists vs Mayfield

Raymond Aragon - Bernalillo - 14 points vs Valley

Rick Valdez - Los Alamos - 14 points, 7 rebounds vs Moriarty

Rickie Baca - Valencia - 23 points vs Grants

Seth Barger - Laguna-Acoma - 10 points vs Navajo Pine

Sydney Benally - Sandia - 27 points vs Piedra Vista

Tyler Kozlowski - Valley - 26 points vs Bernalillo

Zeke Espallin - Eldorado - 10 points vs Piedra Vista

Add Players

Click Here or text to 5054144313

5A Bracketology - Who's IN the State tournament?

Week 14 Scoreboard

