NMPreps list of top player performers from week 9 of the New Mexico high school football season.

Week 9

Avante Stevens - Eunice HS - 7 rec, 121 yards, 1 TD

Brett Money - Alamogordo HS (2020/K) - 40-yard FG, 3 for 3 touchbacks, 1-1 PAT.

Bryce Cabledue - Clovis HS - 7 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss.

Caleb Carrilllo - Farmington HS - 5 touchdown passes; 29 rushing yards, 1 TD

