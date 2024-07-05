NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Record: 8-4 overall, 3-0 district

Class: 2A (District 3)

Playoffs: Semifinals

Points Scored: 524

Points Given Up: 222

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

Recap:The Wildcats experienced a roller coaster start to the season, beating Hot Springs 54-0, then falling to Jal 39-38 in a nail-biter. They rebounded with a 48-7 victory over Hatch Valley but fell in another close game against Santa Rosa, 34-28, before thumping Ruidoso 50-0. They followed up with a 68-19 win over Escalante but faced another close loss to Cobre, 27-26, ending non-district play at 4-3. Continue Here