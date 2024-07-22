NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1

VALENICIA JAGUARS

As the Valencia Jaguars embark on their second season under head coach Ledarrius Cage, there is an air of anticipation and excitement surrounding the team. After a promising 2023 campaign that showed flashes of potential, the Jaguars are looking to take a significant step forward in 2024.

2023 Season Review

Record: 4-7 overall, 0-3 district 2023 Playoffs: 4A First Round Points Scored: 224 Points Given Up: 341 Streak into 2024: 4-game losing streak 2024 Classification: District 2-4A

2023 Season Recap: Stepping Forward

Year one under Ledarrius Cage was a step forward for the Jaguars football program, aiming to reclaim some of the success they had when the school first opened over 15 years ago. The season started with a pair of wins: a 48-20 victory over 4A Kirtland Central and a 6-0 win against 5A Del Norte. However, the Jaguars then suffered a 51-0 loss to 4A Portales, a team that would end up playing for the 4A state championship in 2023...continue here.

