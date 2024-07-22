Advertisement
Valencia Jaguars 2024 Season Preview: Building Momentum Under Coach Cage

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Read: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings #89 to #1

VALENICIA JAGUARS 

As the Valencia Jaguars embark on their second season under head coach Ledarrius Cage, there is an air of anticipation and excitement surrounding the team. After a promising 2023 campaign that showed flashes of potential, the Jaguars are looking to take a significant step forward in 2024.

2023 Season Review

Record: 4-7 overall, 0-3 district

2023 Playoffs: 4A First Round

Points Scored: 224

Points Given Up: 341

Streak into 2024: 4-game losing streak

2024 Classification: District 2-4A

2023 Season Recap: Stepping Forward

Year one under Ledarrius Cage was a step forward for the Jaguars football program, aiming to reclaim some of the success they had when the school first opened over 15 years ago. The season started with a pair of wins: a 48-20 victory over 4A Kirtland Central and a 6-0 win against 5A Del Norte. However, the Jaguars then suffered a 51-0 loss to 4A Portales, a team that would end up playing for the 4A state championship in 2023...continue here.

Season Outlook

Players to Watch in 2024

Prediction

---

NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine can be reached at grinejosh@yahoo.com or by text at (505) 414-4313. Grine is a former coach and athletic director in New Mexico, dedicated to creating a platform for New Mexico high school athletics and promoting our athletes!

