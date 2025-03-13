Volcano Vista Overwhelms La Cueva, Cruises to Quarterfinal Victory

ALBUQUERQUE – The top-seeded Volcano Vista Hawks wasted no time proving why they are the team to beat in Class 5A, delivering a commanding 82-48 victory over La Cueva in the state quarterfinals. Behind a balanced scoring attack, suffocating defense, and dominant performances from David Lunn and Kenyon Aguino, the Hawks put the game out of reach early and never looked back.

Volcano Vista set the tone from the opening tip, jumping out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter. Rian Gonzales hit two early three-pointers to spark the Hawks, while Lunn established himself in the paint. Aguino added to the early surge, scoring with ease inside while also stepping out to hit a three-pointer. La Cueva struggled to find consistent offense, with Hunter Butler providing the only real highlight of the first quarter with a dunk that briefly cut the deficit to single digits.

The Hawks continued their dominance in the second quarter, opening with a 12-1 run that left La Cueva scrambling. Aguino and Lunn remained nearly unstoppable, combining for multiple buckets as the lead ballooned to 48-26 at halftime. Aguino, who scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and Lunn, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, provided a one-two punch that La Cueva simply could not counter.

Volcano Vista kept up the pressure in the third quarter, with Aguino and Lunn throwing down emphatic dunks to energize the crowd. Evan Accilien added an exclamation point with a steal and jam, pushing the lead past 20 early in the period. The Hawks’ depth was on full display, with players up and down the roster contributing to the scoring column. By the time the quarter ended, the outcome was all but decided, as Volcano Vista took a commanding 68-36 lead into the final eight minutes.

The fourth quarter saw Volcano Vista empty its bench, but the scoring continued. Luis Gonzales and Houston Brown knocked down late three-pointers, capping off an offensive showcase that saw 11 different Hawks find the score sheet.

La Cueva, despite the lopsided score, had several players reach double figures. Drew Bramlett led the way with 11 points, while Tre Cowles, Butler, and Tony Trujillo each added 10. However, the Bears had no answer for the relentless pace and efficiency of Volcano Vista.

With the win, Volcano Vista advances to the Class 5A Final Four, where they will face No. 4 Roswell on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. The Hawks remain unbeaten on the season and will look to continue their dominant run en route to a potential state championship.