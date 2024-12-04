Published Dec 4, 2024
Vote: New Mexico High School Football Defensive Back of the Year Finalists
The time has come to crown the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Defensive Back of the Year! These finalists, nominated by coaches, NMPreps staff, and premium members, have excelled on the field this season. Cast your vote today to decide the winner of this prestigious award.

Caden Armijo, La Cueva, 2025

Widely regarded as one of the top defensive backs in New Mexico.

Charlie Campbell, Artesia, 2026

Stats: 4 interceptions, 34 total tackles.

Curtis Flakes III, St. Pius X, 2027

Stats: 3 interceptions, 31 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, 2 caused fumbles.

Kalob Lujan, Loving, 2025

Stats: 103 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries.

AJ Manning, Cleveland, 2025

Stats: 55 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 pass deflections, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 caused fumble.

Tommy Lopez, Portales, 2025

Stats: 86 total tackles, 5 interceptions

Eli Meador, Bloomfield, 2025

Stats: 5 interceptions, 62 total tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 pass deflections.

Isaiah Pizarro, Deming, 2025

Recognized as the top defensive back in 5A football, with a solid overall season.

Omar Terrones, Centennial, 2025

Stats: 69 total tackles, 4 interceptions.

Xai Carrasco, Roswell, 2025

Stats: Carrasco was nominated as one of the top DBs in New Mexico this season.

