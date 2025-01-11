NMPreps Top 100 New Mexico High School Basketball Players: A First Look

Bhret Clay Hobbs High School Photo Credit | John Vestal Sports Fanatic Photography

Today, NMPreps unveils its inaugural list of the Top 100 New Mexico high school basketball players for the 2024-2025 season. This highly anticipated ranking highlights the state’s most talented athletes who have made their mark on the court. Here’s a closer look at the top five players dominating New Mexico basketball this year:

1. Harper Dunn (2027) – Corona High School

A sophomore phenom, Harper Dunn is taking the basketball world by storm. Averaging an impressive 20.7 points per game, she has already captured the attention of college scouts, earning several Division I offers. Dunn’s ability to control the game on both ends of the court makes her one of the brightest young stars in New Mexico basketball.

2. Sydney Benally (2025) – Sandia High School (Albuquerque)

As a senior guard for the top-ranked Sandia Matadors, Sydney Benally continues to solidify her place among the elite. Averaging 20.9 points per game, Benally’s scoring ability and leadership have been instrumental in keeping Sandia on track to defend their state championship. Her consistency and clutch performances make her a standout in the 2025 class. BYU Commit.

3. Bhret Clay (2025) – Hobbs High School

The Hobbs Eagles’ star senior, Bhret Clay, is a versatile and skilled guard committed to play Division I basketball at Air Force. Known for her court vision, scoring touch, and tenacious defense, Clay has been a key player in Hobbs’ success this season. Her leadership and high basketball IQ continue to set her apart.

4. Jordan Dyer (2026) – La Cueva High School (Albuquerque)

Jordan Dyer is an electrifying junior guard whose athleticism and energy define her game. Averaging 21.2 points per game, Dyer’s ability to push the pace and contribute across the board makes her a do-it-all player for the La Cueva Bears. Her explosive play and knack for making big plays elevate her to one of the top prospects in her class.

5. Jadyn Montoya (2025) – Valencia High School

Smooth, poised, and highly effective, Jadyn Montoya is the driving force behind Valencia’s strong season. Averaging 17.4 points per game, Montoya’s scoring ability and composure have helped the Jaguars compete at a high level. Her well-rounded skill set and leadership make her one of the state’s top guards.

These five players epitomize the incredible talent and dedication found in New Mexico high school basketball. Stay tuned as NMPreps continues to showcase the state’s brightest stars throughout the season.

