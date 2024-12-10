Vote: New Mexico High School Football Running Back of the Year Finalists

The time has come to crown the 2024 New Mexico High School Football Running Back of the Year! These elite players have been nominated by coaches, NMPreps staff, and premium members for their outstanding performances this season. Who will take home this prestigious honor? Cast your vote today!

Alex Fuentes, RB, Texico High School 2025 - VOTE

Alex Fuentes, a standout running back from Texico High School, led the Wolverines to consecutive Class 2A state championships in 2023 and 2024. Fuentes capped off his remarkable season by rushing for a state-high 2,107 yards and scoring 36 rushing touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of New Mexico’s top players.





Alfredo Andrade, RB, Gadsden High School 2025 - VOTE

Alfredo Andrade of Gadsden High School played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ historic season, helping guide them to the Class 5A semifinals. Andrade rushed for 1,611 yards and 20 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to carry the offense and lead his team to new heights.





Amiri Mumba, RB, Highland High School 2025 - VOTE

Highland High School’s Amiri Mumba joined the exclusive group of running backs to surpass 2,000 rushing yards this season, finishing with 2,003 yards and 19 touchdowns. Mumba’s stellar play propelled the Hornets to a playoff appearance, including a win that took them to the Class 5A quarterfinals.





Cheeto Lumbrera III, RB, La Cueva High School 2025 - VOTE

Cheeto Lumbrera III, a senior running back from La Cueva High School, earned widespread recognition for his efforts this season. Lumbrera received honors as a 1st Team All-District, All-Metro selection and was named to the 2024 All-Star game, underscoring his impact for the Bears. (stats unavailable)





Daniel Amaro, RB, Las Cruces High School 2025 - VOTE

Las Cruces High School’s Daniel Amaro emerged as the state’s top-ranked junior running back in 2024. Amaro’s dynamic play helped the Bulldawgs reach the Class 6A semifinals, as he amassed 1,297 rushing yards and scored 23 touchdowns, establishing himself as a future star.





Frankie Gallindo, RB, Artesia High School 2025 - VOTE

Frankie Gallindo of Artesia High School added to the rich tradition of Bulldogs football, rushing for 1,065 yards and 17 touchdowns. Gallindo’s consistent performances were instrumental in leading Artesia back to the Class 5A state championship game.





Hershul Olloway Jr., RB, St. Pius X School 2027 - VOTE

Hershul Olloway Jr., a sophomore sensation from St. Pius X, delivered an electrifying season, finishing fourth in the state in rushing with 1,704 yards and 21 touchdowns. Olloway’s efforts guided the Sartans to the Class 4A state championship game, cementing his status as one of New Mexico’s most promising young stars.





Juan Munoz, RB, Cleveland High School 2025 - VOTE

Juan Munoz, the powerful running back from Cleveland High School, rushed for over 1,100 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, leading the Storm to the Class 6A state championship. Munoz’s ability to dominate in key moments proved crucial for his team’s success.





Michael Storms III, RB, Valenica HIgh School 2026 - VOTE

Michael Storms III of Valencia High School had a stellar junior season, rushing for 1,723 yards and 21 touchdowns. Storms was a key contributor to the Jaguars’ playoff run in the competitive Class 4A field, making him a standout among his peers.





Petyon Duncan, RB/ATH Bloomfield High School 2026 - VOTE

Peyton Duncan of Bloomfield High School quietly delivered one of the most versatile seasons in the state. Duncan rushed for a team-high 1,391 yards and 10 touchdowns while also contributing over 700 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His all-around performance was vital in helping the Bobcats secure the Class 4A state championship.