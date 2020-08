Today, we start our journey to highlight and rank each team in New Mexico high school basketball.

St. Pius X Sartans

The Sartans are coming off a 9-16 overall season; losing nine of the final eleven games to the 2020 season. Bad news is the loss of some talented seniors that include big man Derek Rivera. The good news for the Sartans is...continue reading here.

Players to Watch

Preseason Rank

5A Preseason Rankings

4A Preseason Rankings

3A Preseason Rankings