Avante Stevens (Eunice High School/2020)

Scoop: When it comes to small school football in New Mexico the southeast corner along with Eunice High School has been king. Part of the success for the Cardinals has been with an athlete like Avante Stevens who recorded six touchdowns in the opening game, extending their win streak to 26-games. Stevens, ranked in the New Mexico Top-200, will be one to watch this season as the quest for a three peat continues. Stevens won the voting with 8 of the 30 votes submitted this week edging out Cibola freshman Aden Chavez.