Week 10 New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

Follow the latest New Mexico high school basketball rankings as we track each team throughout the season, providing the most accurate depiction of their performance.

The top spot remains unchanged, with the Volcano Vista Hawks (16-2 overall, 2-0 District 1-5A) holding steady at No. 1 for the 10th straight week. However, the rankings saw a major shakeup just below them.

The La Cueva Bears (11-7 overall, 2-0 District 2-5A), in the midst of a roller-coaster season, pulled off a stunning double-overtime upset over the previously No. 2 Sandia Matadors (15-3 overall, 1-1 District 2-5A) last week. The win vaulted the Bears into the No. 2 spot, while the Matadors, who had held the second ranking all season, slipped to No. 3. This marks the first time Sandia has been outside the top two this year.

With district play heating up, the race to the top is far from over!