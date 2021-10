New Mexico High School Football team rankings for the week of October 18th-31st. #nmpreps

6A FOOTBALL

#1 Cleveland: Record (8-0, 3-0 district). W, Volcano Vista, 44-33.

#2 Rio Rancho: Record (6-0, 2-0 district). W, Atrisco Heritage, 50-0.

#3 La Cueva: Record (7-1, 4-0 district). W, Santa Fe, 48-7.

#4 Centennial: Record (7-1, 3-0 district). W, Las Cruces, 42-41.

#5 Cibola: Record (4-4, 1-2 district). W, West Mesa, 48-7.