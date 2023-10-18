Thursday night's New Mexico high school football matchups promise to deliver exciting action, with teams vying for playoff positions and individual players making their mark on the field. Football fans won't want to miss these thrilling games.

Carlsbad (2-6) at Las Cruces (4-4) - Thursday, 7 pm - 6A Football

In this District 3-6A showdown, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs find themselves tied for first place at 3-0 in district play. with Centennial. On the other side, Carlsbad is a bubble team in the 6A playoff race, standing at 1-2 in district play. Keep an eye on Las Cruces High rising star Daniel Amaro (2026), a sophomore sensation who rushed for an impressive 207 yards on just 11 carries against Organ Mountain. While Las Cruces is favored by two touchdowns, don't count out Carlsbad's standout running back, Ulysses Mendoza (2024), who's having a phenomenal season and could pose a significant threat in an upset bid.

Roy/Mosquero (8-0) at New Mexico School of the Deaf (3-2) - Thursday, 3 pm - 8-Man/6-Man

Undefeated Roy/Mosquero looks to secure the district championship and finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record. Players to watch include Ayden Clavel (2025) and Brycen Barnes (2027), who are sure to receive season accolades for 8-Man football. Clavel has passed for 1,154 yards and 21 passing touchdowns, while Barnes has 730 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Jackson Fudge (2025) has contributed with 796 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

