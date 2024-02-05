The top teams remain unshaken, with Academy for Technology & the Classics (17-2, 4-0), Texico (10-10, 2-0), and Rehoboth Christian (13-6, 0-0) maintaining their positions at 1, 2, and 3. Santa Rosa (16-5, 1-1), and Tularosa (15-4, 2-0) round out the top five. Texico secured a notable victory over Santa Rosa, prevailing 57-52 in a top-five showdown last week.

Movement - Hagerman (5-15, 0-3) experienced a significant setback with a staggering 63-38 loss to Tatum (2-19, 1-3) last week. Consequently, Tatum moved up, while Hagerman moved down.

Cloudcroft (5-11, 0-2) also faced a dip in their ranking after a narrow 33-32 loss to Lordsburg (5-13, 1-2), who was initially ranked below them going into last week.

Despite these minor upsets for teams on the fringes of the state tournament bubble, others are settling into their positions with three weeks remaining in the 2023/2024 New Mexico high school basketball season.

