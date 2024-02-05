Navajo Prep (13-4) and Robertson (17-1, 4-0) maintain their positions at #1 and #2 in our rankings this week. Navajo Prep dominated their two district games, defeating Newcomb 81-21 and Crownpoint 88-16. Robertson (17-1, 4-0) secured a narrow 52-48 victory against upset-minded St. Michael's at home, coupled with a win over crosstown rival West Las Vegas (76-50).

Movement and continued shuffling in the top ten. Bosque (14-5, 3-0) climbs to No. 3, while Hot Springs (15-5, 0-0) drops from 3 to 6 this week following a road loss to Santa Fe Indian (15-5, 2-2), who moves up to No. 5. St. Michael's (10-10, 2-2) slides into the 4th slot. West Las Vegas (13-7, 1-3) falls from 4th to 8th after an overtime road loss to Santa Fe Prep (11-8, 2-2), who advances a spot to No. 7.

Other Movement: The rest of the state maintains its positions outside the top 10, except for Tucumcari, dropping out of the 15th slot after a one-point loss (67-66) to Dexter. Dexter now sits at No. 18, and Tucumcari is at No. 19.

Three weeks remain in the 2023/2024 New Mexico High School Basketball season.