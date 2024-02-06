"And Then There Were Four" What's the latest with the top four teams in our NMPreps team rankings? Well, they've certainly kept things interesting. Here's the breakdown:

Albuquerque Academy secured two wins last week, cruising past Bernalillo (81-50) and Del Norte (71-52). While their victories were convincing, they move into the top spot by default, up from No. 2 last week. Highland also had a successful week, notching wins against district foes Grants (82-58) and Valencia (61-48), propelling them from 3 to No. 2 this week. Hope Christian now joins the top tier after an upset victory over Valley (49-48) in overtime, moving from No. 4 to No. 3. Meanwhile, Valley drops from No. 1 to No. 4 this week. Right now, these teams could be considered 1A, 1B, 1C, and 1D. With three weeks left in the regular season, there's plenty of action ahead.

One of the most notable storylines this week is Pojoaque Valley's surprising loss to Moriarty, causing them to drop out of the teens to No. 22. This setback was partly due to a key injury to a player, potentially impacting their state tournament bid. Shiprock also narrowly avoided a shocker at home against Bloomfield, resulting in shifts from 16-20. Starting the week, Gallup sits at No. 16, followed by Kirtland Central at No. 17, Bloomfield at No. 18, and Shiprock at No. 19, all from District 1-4A. The list concludes with Portales forced to No. 20, and pushing Belen down to No. 21 after experiencing a four-game losing streak.