Criteria

1. District Placement Form (When going against other teams, your district placement form takes the lead, even if tied. However, if tied with a district team they could take either team)

2. Head to Head

3. Wins against district champs (Even if you beat your own DC)

4. Overall Record (Percentage wise)

5. Freeman Rankings

6. School Input Form (Usually thrown out but kept secret) - Will use coach poll

WEEK 13 ROAD TO THE PIT - 5A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (23-2 overall, 10-1 overall)

No. 2 Santa Fe Demons (20-4 overall, 8-1 district)

Continue viewing here