Week 13: NMPreps Road to the PIT. Bids Up for Grab in 5A
NMPreps.com's weekly bracket watch breakdown - Road to the PIT
Criteria
1. District Placement Form (When going against other teams, your district placement form takes the lead, even if tied. However, if tied with a district team they could take either team)
2. Head to Head
3. Wins against district champs (Even if you beat your own DC)
4. Overall Record (Percentage wise)
5. Freeman Rankings
6. School Input Form (Usually thrown out but kept secret) - Will use coach poll
WEEK 13 ROAD TO THE PIT - 5A BASKETBALL
No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (23-2 overall, 10-1 overall)
No. 2 Santa Fe Demons (20-4 overall, 8-1 district)