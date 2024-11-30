Week 15: State Championships Picks, Favorites, and Previews

Championship Saturday is upon us, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With five games spread across all classes, this is the day every player, coach, and fan has been waiting for. But there’s a catch: all games kick off at 1 p.m. MT, so fans will have to make the tough choice of which game to attend. We break down all five matchups, starting with the heavyweight showdown in Class 6A.

Venue: Wilson Stadium, Albuquerque

All-Time Series in Championships: Cleveland leads 2-1





For the third time in the last three years, the Cleveland Storm and La Cueva Bears meet in the final, continuing a rivalry that has defined Class 6A football in New Mexico. Cleveland has hoisted the blue trophy four times in the last six seasons, while La Cueva is the reigning champion, having defeated Cleveland 35-14 last year. With both teams loaded with star power, this year’s clash promises to be one for the ages.

Cleveland Storm

2024 Season Recap:

The Storm have rolled through the season, with their only blemish coming in a razor-thin loss to Centennial, another undefeated powerhouse. Cleveland’s potent offense averages a staggering 48.0 points per game, led by the dual-threat brilliance of QB Jordan Hatch, who has totaled 174.4 passing yards per game and 185.2 total yards per game. On the ground, RB Juan Munoz has been unstoppable, tallying 89.1 rushing yards per game and leading the team with 10.9 points per game.





Defensively, Cleveland is just as intimidating. The Storm’s front seven has dominated the trenches, with Brendan Cochrane and Riley Haussler anchoring a unit that averages 45.8 tackles per game and 1.8 sacks per game.





Key to Victory:

Control the clock and pressure La Cueva QB Cameron Dyer. Cleveland’s ability to force turnovers and limit explosive plays will be critical.

La Cueva Bears

2024 Season Recap:

The Bears are chasing perfection, entering the title game unbeaten at 12-0. La Cueva’s offense is led by Arizona State commit Cameron Dyer, who has been a maestro under center, flanked by Nebraska-bound linebacker Mason Posa, who dominates on both sides of the ball. RB Cheeto Lumberera III provides balance with his physical running style, while Minnesota commit Mark Handy has been a game-changer on the OL.





La Cueva’s defense is fast, physical, and opportunistic, led by DE Tyson Barela, LB Nick Mertz, and rising OL star Skyler Sargent. The Bears thrive in clutch moments, as evidenced by their 7.0 points per game in overtime situations.





Key to Victory:

Force Cleveland into long-yardage situations and exploit their secondary with Dyer’s passing. The Bears must also capitalize on every red-zone opportunity.





Prediction and Odds

Favorite:La Cueva -1.5

Over/Under:83

NMPreps Prediction:La Cueva 43, Cleveland 42

Grine’s Pick:La Cueva

Why La Cueva Wins: The Bears’ depth of talent, combined with Dyer’s ability to deliver in pressure moments, gives them the slight edge. However, Cleveland’s explosive offense led by Jordan Hatch ensures this will go down to the wire. This game could be decided by a single defensive stand or special teams play.