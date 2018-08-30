Details: Thursday, 7PM (in Las Vegas, NM)

Preview: For the first time in the NMPreps.com rankings (2006-2018) the West Las Vegas Dons are the number one ranked team in their classification. The Dons led by a 1-2 punch with a duo in running backs Darian Williams (2019) and Antonio Bustamante (2019) along with the strong arm of 2020 quarterback John Balizan. The Santa Rosa Lions bring their run attach offense with a pair of top prospects Darren Chavez and Stephen Sanchez. Chavez rushed for a pair of Lions touchdowns last week.

Prediction: West Las Vegas 34, Santa Rosa 14