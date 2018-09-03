Each week the NMPreps.com will handout the awards for Player of the Week & All-New Mexico Teams

Eldorado High School quarterback Gabe Smith, 2019, is this weeks NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School Football Player of the Week. Smith led the Eagles to a big win during the opening week of the football season with a 70-42 win over Las Cruces. Smith had over 600 total yards and 9 touchdowns (5 rushing/4 passing).

North Player of the Week: Dorian Lewis, Cleveland - 215 yards rushing vs EP Franklin.

South Player of the Week: Nathaniel Lucero, Silver - 11 total tackles and 1 sack vs Bowie, TX.