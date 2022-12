NMPreps list of the top players from week 2 of the New Mexico high school basketball season.. #nmpreps

Seniors Joaquin Segura (24 points) and Clay Norman (27 points) led the 1A Fort Sumner Foxes over the 5A Alamogordo, 65-57. Fort Sumner will play for the championship against Los Lunas on Saturday.

Boys: More Here

Aspen Salazar scored 16 points for Centennial in a win over La Cueva.

Girls: More Here