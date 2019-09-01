News More News
Week 2: Top Player Performances in New Mexico

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

Each week we highlight players that played well during the week.

WEEK 2 (AUGUST 29TH - 31ST)

Adam Aguilera, Lovington, WR ('22)- 5 rec, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 86 return yards

Aiden Trujillo, Centennial, 225-yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 2 rushing TDs.

AJ Silvia, Clovis, 2020, LB, 14 total tackles, .5 sacks in win over Los Lunas.

Alex Harmon, Artesia, safety had an interception

Alex Tramel, Lovington, DT ('21)- 4 asists, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 blocked pat.

Continue view all 40 here.

{{ article.author_name }}