Week 2: Top Player Performances in New Mexico
Each week we highlight players that played well during the week.
WEEK 2 (AUGUST 29TH - 31ST)
Adam Aguilera, Lovington, WR ('22)- 5 rec, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 86 return yards
Aiden Trujillo, Centennial, 225-yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 2 rushing TDs.
AJ Silvia, Clovis, 2020, LB, 14 total tackles, .5 sacks in win over Los Lunas.
Alex Harmon, Artesia, safety had an interception
Alex Tramel, Lovington, DT ('21)- 4 asists, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 blocked pat.