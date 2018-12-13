Week 3: Daily Dimes - Thursday, December 13th
NMPreps.com's view of the day in New Mexico High School basketball.
GIRLS BASKETBALL - Thursday Outlet Pass
Heading into another tournament heavy weekend (only five by my count), we'll take a look at Thursday's best looking matchups as well as any other non-tournament games that are on tap for the night.
Mel Otero/Rio Rancho Tournament
The Field: Rio Rancho, Piedra Vista, Centennial, Las Cruces, Clovis, Albuquerque, Belen, Espanola Valley.
Intriguing - Centennial/Clovis is by far the most interesting matchup in the first round. Clovis is coming off a tough loss in Espanola. Centennial is coming off a four game home stand going 3-1 in the run. This will be their first trip on the road this season and it'll be against a tough Clovis team that defeated Portales early this season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Starting Five
Clovis (2-1) vs Hope Christian (0-3), 11:30am at Academy
Onate (3-2) vs Eldorado (3-0), 1:15pm at Academy
Espanola Valley (4-3) vs Bernalillo (3-0), 2:00pm at Cleveland
Las Cruces (5-0) vs Grants (3-2), 4:15pm at Belen
St Pius X (3-3) at Gallup (1-2), 7pm
La Cueva (1-3) at Del Norte (3-1), 7pm
