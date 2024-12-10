Published Dec 10, 2024
Week 3: Daily Dimes - Tuesday, December 10
Joshua Grine
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

Publisher Joshua Grine’s Daily Blog on New Mexico High School Basketball

Tuesday night hoops are here, and the New Mexico high school basketball slate is packed with intriguing matchups that could shape early-season narratives. Let’s dive into the top games to watch, the storylines, and predictions as we edge closer to the holidays. #nmpreps

Tuesday's Specials On Tap

Santa Fe (3-0) at Atrisco Heritage (2-2), 7 PM

​Grine’s Deal or No Deal Game of the Night

Why Watch: In a premier 5A matchup, the 7th-ranked Atrisco Heritage Jaguars host the 11th-ranked Santa Fe Demons in a game with early postseason implications. This weeks Grine’s Deal or No Deal Game is a December staple, often shaping the top seed conversation for the March State Tournament....continue reading

More Previews

Hobbs (5-0) at Texas-San Angelo Central (9-2), 6 PM​ - Preview & Prediction

Grants (3-0) at St. Michael's (2-2), 7 PM​​ - Preview & Prediction

West Las Vegas (4-0) at Española Valley (4-1), 7 PM​​ - Preview & Prediction

Santa Fe Prep (2-0) at Socorro (0-1), 7 PM​​ - Preview & Prediction

Last Night Leftovers​

Cibola Cougars Shock 4A No. 1 Highland

Cibola (2-0) stunned 4A No. 1 Highland (1-2), 59-56, delivering one of the season’s biggest surprises. The Cougars, unranked in the 5A NMPreps Power-12, could be on the cusp of a playoff push this season.