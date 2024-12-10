Week 3: Daily Dimes - Tuesday, December 10

Publisher Joshua Grine’s Daily Blog on New Mexico High School Basketball Tuesday night hoops are here, and the New Mexico high school basketball slate is packed with intriguing matchups that could shape early-season narratives. Let’s dive into the top games to watch, the storylines, and predictions as we edge closer to the holidays. #nmpreps

Advertisement

Tuesday's Specials On Tap

Santa Fe (3-0) at Atrisco Heritage (2-2), 7 PM ​Grine’s Deal or No Deal Game of the Night Why Watch: In a premier 5A matchup, the 7th-ranked Atrisco Heritage Jaguars host the 11th-ranked Santa Fe Demons in a game with early postseason implications. This weeks Grine’s Deal or No Deal Game is a December staple, often shaping the top seed conversation for the March State Tournament....continue reading

Last Night Leftovers​