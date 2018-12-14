Friday Night Showdown

West Mesa at Carlsbad.NMpreps.com's No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams collide as West Mesa head on the first night of a two night tour in the great southeast. A quality test for West Mesa to see if they can contend with the interior threat that is Kaliyah Montoya and Dayshaun Moore. Not to mention the height of their senior standout, Carsyn Boswell (5'9"). West Mesa will likely look to their taller frontcourt, and guard Maiah Rivas.Portales at RobertsonPortales' Taylee Rippee has a dislocated shoulder and may not play. An injury she suffered the last time these two teams met at Capital City's championship game. Look to Robertson to repeat a similar performance with Portales not having Rippee.

What To Watch (Tournament Edition)Rio Rancho's Tournament

Centennial and Piedra Vista @ 5PM: Another quality long-distance opponent for each team. A matchup like this is tough to come by and that makes it all that more important to clinch the win and a bid to the title game against Rio Rancho or Belen. Centennial has the size to match with Piedra Vista. Piedra Vista has the scoring options. Great far north-far south matchup with 5A seeding implications.

Also See: Clovis-Las Cruces @1PM

Academy's Joe Armjio Tournament

La Cueva and Mayfield @ 3PM: A great ALBQ vs. Las Cruces showdown. Mayfield has had a so-so season thus far, and are looking for a big win. This game against a reeling La Cueva team who struggled in their win against Hope Christian is one Mayfield wants bad. Alize Ruiz leads Mayfield so far this season. Mayfield may have the quickness to contend with La Cueva's guard heavy lineup.

Also See: Gallup vs. Hope @ 4:45PM

Moriarty's Alice King Tournament

Pojoaque Valley vs. Miyamura @5PM: Both teams had no problem with their first round matchups. This is another big matchup as far 4A seeding can go. Miyamura plays with pace and Pojoaque Valley has shown some defensive prowess early this season. Another interesting offense versus defense oriented matchup.

Also See: Moriarty vs. Grants @ 7PM

Join the Conversation